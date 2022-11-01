Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Lloyds Banking Group PLC 23.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:LLOY) now has a potential upside of 23.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 55 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price of 42 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.5%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 56 (52 week high) with an average of 303,472,331 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £28,299,786,225.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail and commercial financial services provider. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and in certain locations overseas. Its services are offered through brands, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. Its Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. Its Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services, such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), corporates and financial institutions. Its Insurance and Wealth segment offers insurance, investment and wealth management products and services.



You might also enjoy reading  Lloyds Banking Group PLC 42.1% potential upside indicated by Credit Suisse

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.