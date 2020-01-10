Lloyds Banking Group PLC 22% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Lloyds Banking Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:LLOY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 75 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 22.0% from today’s opening price of 61.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.1 points and increased 3.75 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 73.66 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 48.16 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 61.88 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 58.42. There are currently 70,052,557,838 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 223,935,519. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £42,290,723,686 GBP.