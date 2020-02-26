Lloyds Banking Group PLC 22.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Lloyds Banking Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:LLOY) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Lloyds Banking Group PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 64 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 22.8% from today’s opening price of 52.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.01 points and decreased 9.72 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 73.66 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 48.16 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 59.67 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 57.59. There are currently 70,285,353,360 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 172,620,758. Market capitalisation for LON:LLOY is £36,358,606,060 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn