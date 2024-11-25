Follow us on:

Lloyds Banking Group PLC 10.1% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings
Lloyds Banking Group PLC with ticker (LON:LLOY) now has a potential upside of 10.1% according to RBC Capital Markets.

RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 60 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Lloyds Banking Group PLC share price of 55 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 10.1%. Trading has ranged between 41 (52 week low) and 65 (52 week high) with an average of 174,954,905 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £33,142,908,830.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a United Kingdom-based financial services company. The Company provides a range of banking and financial services that is focused primarily on retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial services products to personal customers, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, unsecured loans, motor finance and leasing solutions. The Commercial Banking segment serves small and medium businesses, as well as corporate and institutional clients, providing lending, transactional banking, working capital management, debt financing and risk management services. The Insurance, Pensions and Investments segment offers insurance, investment and pension management products and services. This segment helps customers with their long-term protection, retirement and investment needs.



