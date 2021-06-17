LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ORD 10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.3% Upside

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ORD 10 with EPIC code (LON:LLOY) now have 19 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £.99 and £.56 meaning the average target price is £.75. Given that the previous closing share price was at £.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 57.3%. The day 50 moving average is £.48 and the 200 day moving average is £.41. The company has a market cap of £34b. Company Website: http://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Lloyds Banking Group , together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; and pension, investment, and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital and mobile banking, and telephone services, as well as advisory services for savings, investments, and planning for retirement. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, IWeb, and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation brands. Lloyds Banking Group was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.