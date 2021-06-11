LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ORD 10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.1% Upside

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ORD 10 found using the EPIC (LON:LLOY) now have 19 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £.99 and £.56 with the average target price sitting at £.75. With the shares previous close at £.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to £.41. The company has a market cap of £34b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Lloyds Banking Group , together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, and debt capital market services to small and medium-sized entities, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; and pension, investment, and wealth management products and services. It also provides digital and mobile banking, and telephone services, as well as advisory services for savings, investments, and planning for retirement. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, MBNA, Schroders Personal Wealth, Black Horse, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, LDC, IWeb, and Agricultural Mortgage Corporation brands. Lloyds Banking Group was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.