LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ORD 10 – Consensus Indicates Potential 101.0% Upside

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP ORD 10 found using the EPIC (LON:LLOY) now have 19 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £.99 and £.56 with the average target price sitting at £.75. Now with the previous closing price of £.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 101.0%. The day 50 moving average is £.36 while the 200 day moving average is £.32. The market cap for the company is £27b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Lloyds Banking Group provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to corporate clients. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, and car insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning, as well as personal lending. It also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. The company offers its products and services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Black Horse, Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, Schroders Personal Wealth, Lex Autolease, Birmingham Midshires, MBNA, LDC, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands. Lloyds Banking Group was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.