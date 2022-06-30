Twitter
LL Flooring Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

LL Flooring Holdings with ticker code (LL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.81 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.8%. The 50 day MA is 11.88 and the 200 day MA is 15.36. The company has a market cap of $287m. Company Website: https://www.llflooring.com

The potential market cap would be $424m based on the market concensus.

LL Flooring Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to professionals on behalf of homeowners. As of June 22, 2022, it operated 437 stores in the United States. The company also offers its products through its customer relationship center, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

