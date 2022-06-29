LL Flooring Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.7% Upside

LL Flooring Holdings found using ticker (LL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 and has a mean target at 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.97 and the 200 day moving average is 15.41. The market cap for the company is $292m. Company Website: https://www.llflooring.com

The potential market cap would be $399m based on the market concensus.

LL Flooring Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to professionals on behalf of homeowners. As of April 4, 2022, it operated 431 stores in the United States. The company also offers its products through its customer relationship center, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.