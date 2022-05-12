LL Flooring Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

LL Flooring Holdings found using ticker (LL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is 14.45 and the 200 day MA is 16.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $329m. Visit the company website at: https://www.llflooring.com

The potential market cap would be $414m based on the market concensus.

LL Flooring Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to professionals on behalf of homeowners. As of April 4, 2022, it operated 431 stores in the United States. The company also offers its products through its customer relationship center, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.