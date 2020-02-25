LKQ Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.4% Upside

LKQ Corporation with ticker code (LKQ) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 38 with a mean TP of 40.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.74 and the 200 day MA is 32.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,908m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lkqcorp.com

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also offers recycled aviation parts, including aircraft structural components and spare parts, and engines and engine components to regional maintenance, repair and overhaul providers, aircraft and fixed-base operators, corporate customers, and other aviation dealers and distributors. In addition, the company operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name; and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. Further, it distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. The company serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Taiwan, and various other European countries. LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn