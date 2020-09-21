LKQ Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.0% Upside

LKQ Corporation found using ticker (LKQ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 40.13. With the stocks previous close at 31.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.36 and the 200 day moving average is 26.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,442m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lkqcorp.com

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name; and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Taiwan, and various other European countries. LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

