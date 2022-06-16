LKQ Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

LKQ Corporation with ticker code (LKQ) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 59 calculating the mean target price we have 66.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 37.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.53 while the 200 day moving average is 52.39. The market cap for the company is $13,788m. Find out more information at: https://www.lkqcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $18,917m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.