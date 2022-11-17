Twitter Linkedin Facebook

LKQ Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

LKQ Corporation found using ticker (LKQ) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 55 calculating the mean target price we have 65. With the stocks previous close at 54.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 51.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.54. The market cap for the company is $14,510m. Company Website: https://www.lkqcorp.com

The potential market cap would be $17,344m based on the market concensus.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

