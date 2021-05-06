LKQ Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

LKQ Corporation found using ticker (LKQ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 53 and has a mean target at 56.75. With the stocks previous close at 48.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.06 and the 200 day MA is 38.64. The company has a market cap of $14,707m. Visit the company website at: http://www.lkqcorp.com

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name; and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Taiwan, and various other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.