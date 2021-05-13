LKQ Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

LKQ Corporation found using ticker (LKQ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 53 with the average target price sitting at 56.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 45 while the 200 day moving average is 39.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,504m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lkqcorp.com

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name; and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Taiwan, and various other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.