LiveXLive Media Common St – Consenus Indicates Potential 150.8% Upside

LiveXLive Media Common St found using ticker (LIVX) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 4.94. Now with the previous closing price of 1.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 150.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.63 and the 200 day MA is 1.62. The company has a market cap of $102m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.livexlive.com

LiveXLive Media, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, the company offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media in August 2017. LiveXLive Media was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

