LiveXLive Media Common St – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.4% Upside

LiveXLive Media Common St with ticker code (LIVX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.81. With the stocks previous close at 3.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 61.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.43 and the 200 day moving average is 2.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $275m. Visit the company website at: http://www.livexlive.com

LiveXLive Media, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media in August 2017. LiveXLive Media was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.