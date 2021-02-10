Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

LiveXLive Media Common St – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

LiveXLive Media Common St with ticker code (LIVX) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 4 and has a mean target at 5.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.43 while the 200 day moving average is 2.82. The company has a market cap of $275m. Find out more information at: http://www.livexlive.com

LiveXLive Media, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media in August 2017. LiveXLive Media was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.