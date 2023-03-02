Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Live Oak Bancshares found using ticker (LOB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 30 with a mean TP of 33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.56 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The day 50 moving average is 32.62 and the 200 day MA is 34.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,509m. Visit the company website at: https://www.liveoakbank.com

The potential market cap would be $1,441m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, it provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.