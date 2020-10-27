Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.9% Downside

Live Oak Bancshares with ticker code (LOB) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 24 and has a mean target at 26.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.71 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -21.9%. The day 50 moving average is 27.69 and the 200 day MA is 18.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,371m. Find out more information at: http://www.liveoakbank.com

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

