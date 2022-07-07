Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

Live Oak Bancshares with ticker code (LOB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 40 and has a mean target at 47.25. With the stocks previous close at 35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.0%. The 50 day MA is 38.65 and the 200 day moving average is 62.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,471m. Find out more information at: https://www.liveoakbank.com

The potential market cap would be $1,986m based on the market concensus.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.