Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Live Oak Bancshares found using ticker (LOB) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 33 with a mean TP of 35.5. With the stocks previous close at 34.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.86 and the 200 day MA is 41.79. The company has a market cap of $1,478m. Visit the company website at: https://www.liveoakbank.com

The potential market cap would be $1,524m based on the market concensus.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.