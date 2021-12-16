Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Live Oak Bancshares found using ticker (LOB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 80 and has a mean target at 96.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 82.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day MA is 83.78 while the 200 day moving average is 66.87. The market cap for the company is $3,689m. Visit the company website at: https://www.liveoakbank.com

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.