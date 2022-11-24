Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

Live Oak Bancshares with ticker code (LOB) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 35.5. With the stocks previous close at 31.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 32.57 while the 200 day moving average is 40.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,479m. Visit the company website at: https://www.liveoakbank.com

The potential market cap would be $1,650m based on the market concensus.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.