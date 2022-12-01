Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Live Oak Bancshares found using ticker (LOB) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 35.5. Now with the previous closing price of 32.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 32.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.51. The company has a market cap of $1,475m. Find out more information at: https://www.liveoakbank.com

The potential market cap would be $1,625m based on the market concensus.

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to a series of funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

