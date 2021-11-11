Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

Live Oak Bancshares with ticker code (LOB) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 79 and has a mean target at 93.8. Now with the previous closing price of 93.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. The day 50 moving average is 73.63 and the 200 day MA is 63.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,075m. Find out more information at: http://www.liveoakbank.com

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.