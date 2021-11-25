Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Live Oak Bancshares with ticker code (LOB) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 115 and 79 and has a mean target at 93.8. Now with the previous closing price of 97.58 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.27 and the 200 day moving average is 64.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,123m. Company Website: http://www.liveoakbank.com

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.