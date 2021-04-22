Live Oak Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Live Oak Bancshares with ticker code (LOB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.11 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.86 and the 200 day moving average is 48.63. The company has a market cap of $2,742m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.liveoakbank.com

Live Oak Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.