Live Nation Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

Live Nation Entertainment found using ticker (LYV) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120 and 70 with a mean TP of 99. With the stocks previous close at 72.06 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The 50 day MA is 74.67 while the 200 day moving average is 81.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,677m. Find out more information at: https://www.livenationentertainment.com

The potential market cap would be $22,912m based on the market concensus.

Live Nation Entertainment operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as through other websites, mobile apps, retail outlets, and call centers; and provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events and third-party clients in various live event categories; offers ticketing services for arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage and promotional programs; rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. It owns, operates, or leases entertainment venues in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.