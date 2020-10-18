Live Nation Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Live Nation Entertainment found using ticker (LYV) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 40 with a mean TP of 55. Now with the previous closing price of 54.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 55.59 while the 200 day moving average is 48.35. The market cap for the company is $11,862m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.livenationentertainment.com

Live Nation Entertainment operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, or leased 143 entertainment venues in North America and 79 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

