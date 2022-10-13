Live Nation Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.1% Upside

Live Nation Entertainment with ticker code (LYV) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 92 and has a mean target at 121.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.42. The company has a market cap of $17,784m. Find out more information at: https://www.livenationentertainment.com

The potential market cap would be $27,763m based on the market concensus.

Live Nation Entertainment operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, and ticket outlets. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that comprise advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned, operated, or leased 165 entertainment venues in North America and 94 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.