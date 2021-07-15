Live Nation Entertainment – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Live Nation Entertainment found using ticker (LYV) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 70 and has a mean target at 91.09. With the stocks previous close at 81.78 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 87.97 and the 200 day MA is 82.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,700m. Find out more information at: http://www.livenationentertainment.com

Live Nation Entertainment operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients for tickets and event information through its primary websites livenation.com and ticketmaster.com as well as provides ticket resale services. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters through websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, promotional programs, rich media offering that include advertising related with live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events or programs for specific brands. As of December 31, 2020, it owned, operated, or leased 155 entertainment venues in North America and 76 entertainment venues internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.