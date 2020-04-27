LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential -89.6% Downside

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. found using ticker (LIVK) have now [object Object] analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. With the stocks previous close at 9.66 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -89.6%. The 50 day MA is 9.55 and the 200 day MA is 9.7. The company has a market cap of $78m. Find out more information at: http://livcapital.mx

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company is headquartered in Mexico.

