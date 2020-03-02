Littelfuse, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Littelfuse, Inc. found using ticker (LFUS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 219 and 170 calculating the mean target price we have 200.4. With the stocks previous close at 159.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 183.73 while the 200 day moving average is 180.2. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,930m. Visit the company website at: http://www.littelfuse.com

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company’s Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment markets its products to industrial and automotive electronics, electric vehicle infrastructure, data and telecommunications, medical devices, LED lighting, consumer electronics, and appliances markets. Its Automotive segment provides blade fuses, battery cable protectors, resettable fuses, and high-current and high-voltage fuses for hybrid and electric vehicles; fuses, switches, relays, and power distribution modules for the commercial vehicle industry; and automotive sensor products to monitor the passenger compartment occupants, safety, and environment, as well as the vehicle’s powertrain, emissions, speed, and suspension. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, Tier-I suppliers, and parts distributors in the passenger car, heavy duty truck, off-road vehicles, material handling, agricultural, construction, and other commercial vehicle industries. The company’s Industrial segment offers power fuses, protection relays and controls, and other circuit protection products for use in oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, construction, HVAC systems, elevator, and other industrial equipment applications. Littelfuse, Inc. sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers’ representatives. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn