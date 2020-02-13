Littelfuse – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.6% Upside

Littelfuse with ticker code (LFUS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 219 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 200.4. Now with the previous closing price of 184.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.6%. The 50 day MA is 188.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 178.74. The company has a market cap of $4,523m. Company Website: http://www.littelfuse.com

Littelfuse designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company’s Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment markets its products to industrial and automotive electronics, electric vehicle infrastructure, data and telecommunications, medical devices, LED lighting, consumer electronics, and appliances markets. Its Automotive segment provides blade fuses, battery cable protectors, resettable fuses, and high-current and high-voltage fuses for hybrid and electric vehicles; fuses, switches, relays, and power distribution modules for the commercial vehicle industry; and automotive sensor products to monitor the passenger compartment occupants, safety, and environment, as well as the vehicle’s powertrain, emissions, speed, and suspension. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, Tier-I suppliers, and parts distributors in the passenger car, heavy duty truck, off-road vehicles, material handling, agricultural, construction, and other commercial vehicle industries. The company’s Industrial segment offers power fuses, protection relays and controls, and other circuit protection products for use in oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, construction, HVAC systems, elevator, and other industrial equipment applications. Littelfuse sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers’ representatives. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.