Littelfuse – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.7% Upside

Littelfuse found using ticker (LFUS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 219 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 200.4. Now with the previous closing price of 154.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 178.9 and the 200 day moving average is 180.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,822m. Visit the company website at: http://www.littelfuse.com

Littelfuse manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, Americas, and Europe. The company’s Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment markets its products to industrial and automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, data and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, consumer electronics, and white goods markets. Its Automotive segment provides blade fuses, battery cable protectors, resettable fuses, and high-current and high-voltage fuses for hybrid and electric vehicles; fuses, switches, relays, and power distribution modules for the commercial vehicle industry; and automotive sensor products to monitor the passenger compartment occupants. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, Tier-I suppliers, and parts distributors in the passenger car, heavy duty truck, off-road vehicles, material handling, agricultural, construction, and other commercial vehicle industries. The company’s Industrial segment offers power fuses and holders, protection relays and controls, and other circuit protection products for use in oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, non-residential construction, HVAC systems, elevator, and other industrial equipment applications. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers’ representatives. Littelfuse was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

