Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.7% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. with ticker code (LAC) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42.5 and 30 with a mean TP of 36.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 58.7%. The 50 day MA is 22.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.46. The market cap for the company is $3,650m. Company Website: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $5,794m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.