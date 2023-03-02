Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.6% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. found using ticker (LAC) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42.5 and 30 and has a mean target at 36.94. Now with the previous closing price of 23.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 56.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22 and the 200 day moving average is 24.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,629m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $5,683m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.