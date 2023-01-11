Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 95.4% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. found using ticker (LAC) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42.5 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 36.94. Now with the previous closing price of 18.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 95.4%. The 50 day MA is 23.38 and the 200 day MA is 25.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,610m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $5,102m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.