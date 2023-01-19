Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.2% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. with ticker code (LAC) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 36.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 76.2%. The day 50 moving average is 23.04 and the 200 day moving average is 25.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,688m. Find out more information at: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,736m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.