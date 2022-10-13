Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.9% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. found using ticker (LAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 36 and has a mean target at 38.71. With the stocks previous close at 22.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 69.9%. The day 50 moving average is 28.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,120m. Company Website: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $5,302m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.