Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.7% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. with ticker code (LAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 37. Now with the previous closing price of 23.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.7%. The day 50 moving average is 25.63 and the 200 day moving average is 26.41. The company has a market cap of $3,396m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $5,356m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.