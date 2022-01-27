Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.7% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. found using ticker (LAC) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 39.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.45 and the 200 day MA is 21.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,044m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,740m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.