Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.5% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. found using ticker (LAC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 34 and has a mean target at 37.33. With the stocks previous close at 26.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.5%. The day 50 moving average is 26.62 and the 200 day MA is 26.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,516m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,973m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.