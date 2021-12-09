Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. with ticker code (LAC) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 35.2. Now with the previous closing price of 33.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,245m. Company Website: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.