Lithium Americas Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Lithium Americas Corp. found using ticker (LAC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 30 and has a mean target at 35.8. Now with the previous closing price of 30.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,696m. Company Website: https://www.lithiumamericas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,374m based on the market concensus.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.