Lithia Motors. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Lithia Motors. found using ticker (LAD) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 400 and 198 calculating the average target price we see 300.15. With the stocks previous close at 233.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The 50 day MA is 218.91 and the 200 day moving average is 253.83. The company has a market cap of $6,322m. Company Website: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $8,138m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.