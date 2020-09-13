Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Lithia Motors with ticker code (LAD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 285 and 250 with a mean TP of 262.86. With the stocks previous close at 243.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 248.29 and the 200 day moving average is 150.99. The company has a market cap of $5,464m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts. As of July 29, 2020, the company operated through 190 stores. It also offers its products online through 200 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

