Lithia Motors – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

Lithia Motors found using ticker (LAD) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 578 and 300 and has a mean target at 446. Given that the stocks previous close was at 301.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.9%. The day 50 moving average is 312.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 318.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,950m. Company Website: https://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com

The potential market cap would be $13,238m based on the market concensus.

Lithia Motors operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.